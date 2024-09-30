Harvest slows as rains provide relief

Rains from the remnants of Hurricane Helene provided much needed precipitation to much of Ohio last week, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 53 percent short to very short for week ending on September 29. The average temperature last week was 68.3 degrees, 8.6 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 2.52 inches of precipitation last week, 1.78 inches above average. There were 3.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending September 29.

Much-needed rain last week helped to green pastures. High winds associated with storms caused some corn to snap or lodge. Winter wheat planting continued. Ninety-six percent of corn was in or past the dent stage, 70 percent was mature, and 16 percent was harvested for grain. Corn for silage was 91 percent harvested. Eighty-six percent of soybeans were dropping leaves and 23 percent were harvested.