Harvest winding down

Ryan Hiser

It has been unbelievable how long the weather has held. We haven’t really experienced a whole lot of damp or wet conditions. I can’t believe that we were able to get the beans off as fast as we were for as late as they were planted. Corn is coming off pretty well. The ground is dry so we’re not worried about compaction issues or rutting up fields. We’ve got about all 290 acres to go roughly.

Soybeans were kind of disappointing. Yields were just based on the conditions we had. We were just fortunate we had a crop, but in some ways exceeded a little bit of my expectations. I was preparing for the worst. Most of the crop managed to be in the mid 40s to low 50s so I think we did all right for what was there, the conditions and how many times we had to replant it.