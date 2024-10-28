Harvest wrapping up early in 2024

Jeff Rea

This weather has been phenomenal for being able to get stuff done. We did have a few rain days that put us out of the field, but we’re still rolling along with soybeans. We’re almost done.

Quality wise they’re not bad, but they are on the smaller side. Getting pods in the in the grain sample has been a little rough this year. Probably my biggest complaint is just the amount of dust that we’re creating. It is just ridiculous.

I think the crop is living up to what I thought it would be — not very good. There are little pockets — very regional — within a few miles where you’re maybe a little bit surprised that yields are better than you thought, but then you go a few miles down the road and it’s dropped off quite a bit. It’s not a crop failure by any means, but we’ve had a lot better.… Continue reading