Harvest wrapping up well ahead of average

Harvest was expected to wrap up in the next couple weeks, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 82 percent short to very short for week ending on October 27. The average temperature last week was 54.0 degrees, 3.5 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.06 inches of precipitation last week, 0.42 inches below average. There were 6.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 27.

Winter wheat and cover crops were still being planted. Farmers needed rain to help boost germination. The weather was ideal for fieldwork, though some rain would have been beneficial. Pastures remained green. Seventy-two percent of corn has been harvested. Ninety percent of soybeans were harvested. Winter wheat was 88 percent planted and 52 percent emerged. Pasture and range condition was rated 5 percent good to excellent. Other activities last week included fall tillage and fertilizer applications.… Continue reading