Harvesting and handling corn with ear rot

By Jason Hartschuh, CCA, Pierce Paul, Ohio State University Extension

Ear rots are beginning to show up in pockets across the state, leading to concerns about mycotoxin contamination of grain. So far, we have received images and samples with Gibberella, Diplodia, Fusarium, and Trichoderma ear rots, four of the most common ear rots in the state. Of these, Gibberella (GER) and Fusarium ear rots are of greatest concerns, since grain harvested from affected fields will be contaminated with mycotoxins, particularly vomitoxin in the case of GER. Vomitoxin is a concern for the livestock and ethanol industries. Feed made from heavily contaminated grain may lead to vomiting and low weight gain in animals; pigs are particularly sensitive. Vomitoxin is not destroyed during ethanol production, nor is it removed in the ethanol fraction, but rather becomes concentrated in the grain fraction. This leads to three-fold higher levels of the toxin in DDGS, a nutrient-rich co-product of ethanol production that is commonly sold as an ingredient for animal feed.