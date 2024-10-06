Harvesting autumn fun at J&J Rietschlin Farm

By Brianna Gwirtz, OCJ field reporter

For Ohio families, fall means more than changing leaves and cooler weather — it’s a season to create memories together at local farms, picking pumpkins, exploring corn mazes, and enjoying hayrides. Agritourism, the practice of inviting the public onto working farms for educational or recreational activities, is a growing industry in Ohio. One of the many agritourism businesses contributing to this growth is J&J Rietschlin Farm in Shelby, where Jake and Jessica Rietschlin have turned their family farm into a fall destination.

The Rietschlins always enjoyed taking their two children, Nathan and Grace, to local corn mazes. Having grown up in a multigenerational farming family, Jake was no stranger to crop production. In addition to row crops, the family had started growing a pumpkin patch to sell in the fall on their Richland County farm. Jake saw how much his family and other families enjoyed the corn mazes and thought of starting a maze to complement the pumpkin patch. … Continue reading