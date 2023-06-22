Make-A-Wish Iowa is pleased to welcome Stine Seed Company as the premier partner for the new Harvesting Wishes Program. Together, Make-A-Wish and Stine will cultivate hope and resiliency for critically ill children in our communities through the program. Farmers and the agriculture industry will now have an entirely new way to impact local families waiting for their life-changing wish.

“As another farming season is underway and we see signs of growth all around us, it’s the perfect time to announce this exciting new partnership with Stine Seed Company,” said Sara Kurovski, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa. “We are thrilled to welcome Stine as our premier sponsor and look forward to the many ways we’ll be able to work together to grant wishes. Stine has an incredible reputation among their employees, customers and the communities they serve; it’s a wonderful opportunity for all.”

Harvesting Wishes is a unique program to engage farmers and agricultural workers across the country to participate in granting life-changing wishes to kids in their communities.