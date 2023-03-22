Has a corn price floor been established?

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

May corn finished the week ending March 18 up 17 cents, largely due to China providing export announcements four days in a row. Each day with an export announcement, old crop corn futures also increased. There has not been a 4-day rally on the May contract since early January.

It was announced that the funds have been liquidating a significant amount of their long positions since late February. It now seems end users and likely China were buying old crop corn during the pullback.

If the funds move to a holding pattern while farmers are planting, a floor price might have been established. And if more exports are announced in the next few weeks, higher prices are a possibility.

Ukraine uncertainty continues

Currently, it is unclear how many days the Ukraine grain corridor will be extended. Ukraine said it was renewed for the normal 4 months, while the Russians have said it was only for 2 months.… Continue reading