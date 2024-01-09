Have farmers “cried drought” one too many times?

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

The Mato Grosso region of Brazil had been experiencing the worst drought and heat in the past 40 years. However, recent rains and more moderate temperatures have helped the crop a little. But moisture levels in that region now are up to the same level as the worst of the last 10 years when around a 10% yield reduction happened.

Everyone wants to know how bad the soybean yields will be and if there were enough extra acres planted to offset any yield reductions. The market seems to be reacting like last summer, when timely rains throughout the U.S. helped sustain the health of the crop just enough to produce decent, but not record, yields.

It is possible farmers have “cried drought” one too many times. The market may just be tired of being fooled by social media posts of bad crops and disaster yields prematurely, and then later finding out it’s not as bad as everyone thought. … Continue reading