Having a plan for the future

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soy Check-off

When a tornado hit the Baldosser farm on July 11, 2013, it destroyed their grain system and several buildings. That seeming misfortune turned into an opportunity for the Baldossers to plan for the future by re-building and developing an expansion plan and improving the safety and efficiency of the grain system in the process.

Gary Baldosser is a fourth-generation farmer in Seneca County. His great-grandfather originally settled the farm and Gary’s sons (Scott and Darin) are currently involved in the operation on a part-time basis. The Baldossers raise soybeans, corn, wheat, hay and cattle. Their farm consists of soils primarily in the blount soil series, which are deep and benefit from subsurface drainage. Their farm is in the Sandusky River Watershed. The Baldossers practice no-till and minimum tillage and utilize cover crops. They also have filter strips along their ditches.… Continue reading