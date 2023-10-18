Hay testing is worth every penny

By Christine Gelley, Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator, Noble County Ohio State University Extension

As hay making season ends and hay feeding season approaches, it is time to remind everyone that feeds hay how important getting a hay test completed is for deciding how to feed your livestock this winter. A hay test will cost you far less than the cost of a single round bale. The results you get back will give you the information you need to decide what type of feed and how much you will need to purchase to keep your animals productive until good pasture is available to graze again.

If you have never done a hay test before, Extension is here to help you. We have tools you can borrow and personnel to help with consultation. Here are the steps of how to take a hay test.

Subsamples can be collected with a Hay Probe and a clean bucket or with your hands and large scissors.… Continue reading