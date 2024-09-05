HB4 drought tolerance trait approved

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced in late August that it would deregulate the HB4 drought-tolerant trait from Bioceres Crop Solutions.

The National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) was pleased with the USDA’s decision to provide a robust, science-based process that affords a pathway for the cultivation of the HB4 trait in the United States. Access to drought-tolerant wheat like HB4 could help with global supply challenges and further enhance the sustainability of wheat by using less water and other inputs.

“As a wheat grower who has experienced drought firsthand, it is exciting to see a regulatory pathway where drought-tolerant wheat might be available to producers in the future,” said Keeff Felty, Oklahoma wheat farmer and NAWG President. “Over the past few years, wheat producers across the major wheat producing regions have had to grapple with intense drought, and continued innovations like HB4 can be a tool that helps growers protect and stabilize their yields.” … Continue reading