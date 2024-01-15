Hear Ohio Ag Net on 99.9 FM WTUZ

Our series rolls right along highlighting the outstanding Ohio Ag Net radio affiliates carrying the best in Ohio ag news.

This week, we say thank you to 99.9 FM WTUZ Z-Country serving Tuscarawas County and the surrounding area. Tune in to hear the Ohio Ag Net Monday-Friday at 5:05 a.m. and 12:04 p.m.

The best in Ohio ag news is easy to find! If your current station doesn’t feature the voice of Ohio Ag—turn the dial! Click here to view the complete affiliate listing, including air times.… Continue reading