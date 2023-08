In the first of our weekly series highlighting our outstanding Ohio Ag Net affiliates, we say thank you to WFRO Eagle 99 serving Sandusky, Erie, Ottawa, Huron, Seneca, and Wood Counties. Tune in to 99.1 FM to hear the Ohio Ag Net Monday-Friday at 6:20 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and 4:00 p.m.

More information about WFRO on their website.… Continue reading