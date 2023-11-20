Hear Ohio Ag Net on WMOV AM/FM

We continue our series highlighting the outstanding Ohio Ag Net radio affiliates carrying the best in Ohio ag news.

This week, we say thank you to WMOV AM/FM serving Gallia, Meigs, and surrounding counties. Tune in to 1360 AM, 93.5 FM, and 106.9 FM to hear the Ohio Ag Net Monday-Friday at 6:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 4:00 p.m.

The best in Ohio ag news is easy to find! If your current station doesn’t feature the voice of Ohio Ag—turn the dial! Click here to view the complete affiliate listing, including air times.… Continue reading