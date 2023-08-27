Hear Ohio Ag Net on WMVR-FM 105.5

We continue to highlight our outstanding Ohio Ag Net radio affiliates, carrying the best in Ohio ag news.

We say thank you to WMVR-FM 105.5 serving Shelby County and the Upper Miami Valley. Tune in to 105.5 FM to hear the Ohio Ag Net Monday-Friday at 6:05 a.m., 7:05 a.m., and 12:15 p.m.

The best in Ohio ag news is easy to find! If your current station doesn’t feature the voice of Ohio Ag—turn the dial! Click here to view the complete affiliate listing, including air times.… Continue reading