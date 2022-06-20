Heat stress and grazing

By Jeff Lehmkuhler, University of Kentucky, Department of Animal & Food Sciences

Forage availability is a key driver of stocker calf performance followed by forage quality. As we move through the spring months and begin to see temperatures increase, forage growth slows. Previous research demonstrates that the photosynthesis of plants is negatively impacted by increasing temperatures. Photosynthetic rates of tall fescue can be reduced when temperatures reach 86/77 degrees Fahrenheit, day/night. These warmer temperatures slow forage growth of our perennial cool-season forages.

More importantly, research has demonstrated that soil surface temperatures can have a larger effect on photosynthesis than air temperature. Close grazing or mowing exposes more soil to direct sunlight increasing soil surface temperature. Chris Teutsch's research with tall fescue at the Princeton Extension and Research Center demonstrated that clipping forage weekly to 1-inch versus 4.5 inches in height weekly increased plant crown sensor daily maximum temperature by 10 degrees Fahrenheit.