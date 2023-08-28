Heavy rains, major heat reflected in crop progress and condition report

Heavy rains in Northern Ohio limited field work last week according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 1 percent very short, 9 percent short, 71 percent adequate, and 19 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on August 27 was 73.7 degrees, 3 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 1.88 inches of precipitation, 1.1 inches above average. There were 4.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 27. The rain that came last week will aid in grain fill. Southern Ohio needed additional precipitation to help later planted beans reach maturity. Seventy-nine percent of corn was in or past dough, and 30 percent of Ohio corn was in or past dent. Ninety percent of soybeans were setting pods. Corn and soybean condition were 79 and 76 percent good to excellent, respectively. Second cuttings of other hay were 88 percent complete.… Continue reading