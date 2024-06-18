Hedging grain using futures in a hedge account versus HTAs

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

I am often asked why I hedge my grain using a futures account instead of using HTA (Hedge To Arrive) contracts with an end user. The following are some of the pros and cons.

Setting up a futures hedging account This is a one time “hoop” hedgers using futures must do that selling an HTA does not require. Including a hedge line with a bank to finance the hedge account is also a good idea.

Cost to finance a hedge account v. HTA fees

To compare HTA fees to the costs associated with selling through a hedge account, let’s assume you are holding your grain from now until October, or for 4 months. While HTA fees can vary, for a 4-month time period the cost would probably average around 4 cents per bushel based upon conversations I have had with farmers who have been using them. … Continue reading