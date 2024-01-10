Heffron confirmed as new exec of Ohio State Fair

Officials with the Ohio Expositions Commission announced that Adam Heffron will be the new executive director of the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair

The Ohio Expositions Commission voted Jan. 10 to accept a recommendation from Governor Mike DeWine and name Heffron as the agency’s executive director. Current Ohio Expo Center & State Fair General Manager, Virgil Strickler, announced his retirement in June 2023, prompting the formation of a search committee and a nationwide search for the agency’s next leader.

"Today as we accept the governor's recommendation and welcome Adam back to Ohio, we also want to take a moment to once again thank Virgil Strickler for the incredible legacy he has created," said Angela Krile, Ohio Expositions Commission Chair. "We are excited that Adam is bringing this leadership, tenacity and extensive event and fair industry experience to build on our strong foundation and take the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair into the next phase of success with the Expo 2050 Master Plan."