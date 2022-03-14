Hemp update

By Matt Reese

Hemp production is labor intensive, costly and unpredictable, but the challenge is being accepted by some Ohio producers.

After being prohibited for many years, commercial hemp production was legalized in the U.S. by the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018. Then on July 30, 2019, Senate Bill 57 was enacted to legalize hemp production in Ohio. Hemp produces three main types of crops — fiber, grain, and metabolites — each end use requires very different genetics, production practices, processing methods, and end users. Hemp is coming off of a lower production 2021 in Ohio compared to 2020.

“In Ohio and nationwide, the total number of registered acres and acres planted decreased significantly in 2021,” according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture. “In 2020, there were 2,067 acres registered with 555 planted in Ohio. In 2021, there were 1,498 acres registered with 272 planted.”

The Ohio Department of Agriculture Hemp Program is currently accepting applications for the 2022 growing season through Thursday, March 31, 2022.… Continue reading