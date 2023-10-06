Henney moving from OABA to OVMA

The Ohio Veterinary Medical Association (OVMA) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of its next executive director, Christopher Henney. Chris brings 25 years of experience in association management, strategic planning, leadership development, and advocacy.

“Chris has a solid history of volunteer and staff development, program implementation, and policy development,” said Eric Gordon, OVMA president. “I am excited to welcome Chris to the OVMA and am confident he is the right leader to move our organization forward to an even brighter future.”

Founded in 1884, OVMA’s mission is to foster the core principles of stewardship, compassion, community, and lifelong learning in veterinary medicine. As a respected leader in organized veterinary medicine, OVMA is best known for hosting the Midwest Veterinary Conference, the fifth largest veterinary convention in North America.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to serve the members of the Ohio Veterinary Medical Association and appreciate the board’s trust in my leadership of this well-respected organization.… Continue reading