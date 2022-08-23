Herbicide carryover and fall cover crops

By Alyssa Essman, Ohio State University Extension

Establishment is one of the most important factors in the management of a cover crop for weed suppression. With later planting dates this year followed by a very dry June, conditions were right for herbicide carryover to be a concern for fall planted cover crops. The increase in precipitation events throughout July likely decreased that risk. It is still important to consider which herbicides were used during the growing season when selecting cover crop species. Potential interactions between cover crops and herbicide residue were covered in depth previously in this article (hyperlink to https://agcrops.osu.edu/newsletter/corn-newsletter/2020-29/herbicide-residue-considerations-fall-cover-crop-establishment).

Herbicide persistence is difficult to predict and varies by field and year. If there are specific concerns, it is best to perform a field bioassay now to determine potential impact of herbicide residues. To do this, collect soil from the fields where carryover is a concern, and soil from a field with no herbicide residue and a similar soil type.… Continue reading