Herbicide Injury

By Alyssa Essman, OSU Extension State Specialist, Weed Science, Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2023-22

The 2023 growing season has brought a range of stress inducing weather patterns, from drought to waterlogging. Stressful conditions can make soybean more susceptible to injury from postemergence herbicides.

Yellow flash (glyphosate)

Temporary yellowing of newly emerged soybean leaves due to glyphosate application to glyphosate-resistant beans. More common in:

Conditions conducive to rapid soybean growth (high temperatures and/or humidity)

High rates/areas of overlap

Areas with micronutrient deficiency

Injury often appears one to two weeks after application and often disappears by 21 days after the area was treated. There is no evidence of yield loss from this phenomenon.

Glufosinate injury

Injury symptoms where glufosinate was applied to glufosinate-resistant beans:

Chlorosis, or yellowing, and some necrosis

Often worse when applied in hot, humid conditions

Injury often short-lived

Leaf malformation

Group 15 herbicides are an important component of late-season waterhemp management in soybean.… Continue reading