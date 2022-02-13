Herbicide scramble for 2022

By Dusty Sonnenberg and Matt Reese

On Jan. 11, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) completed the registration amendment process for Enlist One and Enlist Duo herbicides.

These Enlist herbicides received a 7-year registration through Jan. 11, 2029. The Enlist weed control system offers multiple herbicide modes of action to control several resistant weeds and is centered around 2,4-D choline with Colex-D technology. Enlist E3 soybeans are tolerant to three herbicide modes of action, which include: 2,4-D, glufosinate, and glyphosate.

On the new label there were a number of changes. Most notably, the EPA banned the use of Enlist One and Enlist Duo in numerous counties across the country including 12 counties in Ohio. Those counties in Ohio include Athens, Butler, Fairfield, Guernsey, Hamilton, Hocking, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Vinton, and Washington. In total, the new label for Enlist Duo (2,4-D-choline-glyphosate premix) bans use of the product in 217 counties in 21 states, with the bulk falling in Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.… Continue reading