Herbicide trade tariffs being considered

In mid-May, the U.S. International Trade Commission agreed to advance a petition by Corteva Agribusiness to place anti-dumping and countervailing duties on imports of the herbicide 2,4-D shipped from China and India.

The National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) said the decision will impact farmers.

“We are disappointed that ITC did not listen to the feedback from farmers about how harmful these tariffs could be to rural America,” said Harold Wolle, Minnesota farmer and NCGA president. “Corn prices are already low and input costs have been rising. This decision will only compound our problems.”

Six of the nation's major commodity groups, including NCGA, sent a letter to the U.S. International Trade Commission in April encouraging it to vote against advancing a petition. Growers have said the imports covered by this case are the major sources of supply other than Corteva, which is the only U.S. manufacturer, and that America's farmers cannot rely upon a sole domestic supplier of 2,4-D to meet nearly all the market's needs.