Hetrick joins OFBF public policy team

Leah Hetrick of Columbus, Ohio, has been named director of legal education and member engagement for Ohio Farm Bureau.

Hetrick grew up in Perrysburg, Ohio, where she participated in equestrian activities, mainly in the hunter, jumper and equitation disciplines. A 2014 graduate of Notre Dame Academy High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture at Ohio State University then furthered her education by completing her Juris Doctorate at the University of Toledo in 2021.

Prior to joining Ohio Farm Bureau, Hetrick worked for Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose as a chief legal assistant.