Higgins named next General Manager of Ag Net Communications

Ty Higgins has been named incoming General Manager of Ag Net Communications, taking over the duties of Dale Minyo following his retirement at the end of this year.

“I am beyond excited about this incredible opportunity and I look forward to building upon the solid foundation of farm media excellence that Dale and his team have created,” Higgins said. “Dale’s mark on Ohio agriculture will be long lasting and I will strive to carry on the work ethic and values that he has given to the state’s farming community throughout his career.”

Higgins has an extensive career in agricultural media in Ohio. For the past 6 years, he has served as Senior Director of Communications at Ohio Farm Bureau, where he has led the organization's media relations and social media efforts. Prior to joining Ohio Farm Bureau in 2019, Ty served as network director, broadcaster and journalist at Ohio Ag Net and Ohio's Country Journal.