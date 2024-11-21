Highlighting fungicide success and 2025 crop strategies

BASF’s Kim Tutor joins Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo to discuss strategies for corn and soybean growers heading into 2025. Tutor emphasizes the consistent performance of BASF’s fungicides, Revytek and Veltyma, in boosting yields even under challenging conditions. She shares insights on timing, application rates, and the value of proactive field scouting.

Tutor also touches on AI’s growing role in agriculture and BASF’s localized tools for evaluating product performance. With 0% financing available on BASF crop protection and seed treatments through mid-March, Tutor encourages farmers to explore these opportunities.

Listen to the full interview at the audio player for advice to optimize your farm’s ROI in 2025.… Continue reading