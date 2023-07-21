Holmes County Steam & Engine Show Aug. 5

Steam engines, antique tractors, threshing machines and more will soon be rolling into Mt. Hope for the 31th annual Holmes County Steam & Engine Show.

“This may be our biggest show yet,” said Melvin Wengerd, Holmes County Steam & Engine Association president. “The $10,000 purse featured for our Thursday evening horse pull is the largest in the state and always attracts some of the greatest pulling teams around.”

The three-day event will be held on the Mt. Hope Auction Grounds/Holmes County Event Center, in Mt. Hope, Ohio. Dates are Thursday, Aug. 3 through Saturday, Aug. 5.

Highlights include Thursday's horse pull. New this year is a mini pony pull starting at 2 p.m., and a draft pony pull starts at 4 p.m. Friday will feature a tractor pull and Saturday there will be a garden tractor and mini rod pull. Visitors won't want to miss threshing and sawmill demonstrations, tractor games and Saturday's finale drawing for the pedal tractor.