Holmes County Steam & Engine Show marks 30 years in 2022

Steam engines, antique tractors, threshing machines and more will soon be rolling into Mt. Hope for the 30th annual Holmes County Steam & Engine Show.

“This may be our biggest show yet,” said Melvin Wengerd., Holmes County Steam Engine Association president. “The $10,000 purse featured for our Thursday evening horse pull is the largest in the state and always attracts some of the greatest pulling teams around. A big thank you to Kaufman Realty/JR Miller for their sponsorship.”

The 30th annual, three-day event will be held on the Mt. Hope Auction Grounds/Holmes County Event Center, in Mt. Hope. Dates are Thursday, Aug. 4, Friday, Aug. 5 and Saturday, Aug. 6.

Highlights include Thursday’s horse pull, Friday’s tractor pull and Saturday’s garden tractor and mini rod pull. Visitors won’t want to miss threshing and sawmill demonstrations, tractor games and Saturday’s finale drawing for the pedal tractor. And the kids aren’t left out either, as the event offers daily activities including a pedal tractor pull, a money scramble and arts and crafts workshops.… Continue reading