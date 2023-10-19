Hometown Harvest Day honors Brandt

The first Annual Hometown Harvest Day to be held Sunday, Oct. 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Bloom-Carroll Land Lab behind the Bloom-Carroll Elementary.

The event will showcase Fairfield County in honor of the late David Brandt of Carroll, Ohio. Brandt, a farmer in the local community, was nationally recognized for his use of soil conservation methods in agriculture. He also was a long-time supporter of our Bloom-Carroll, specifically the agriculture program where he donated equipment, expertise and time for students to gain real world farming experiences.

The Hometown Harvest Day is a family-oriented event with multiple interactive stations where all ages can learn about the latest agriculture techniques while having fun. Families will visit stations and end up in the Bloom-Carroll FFA’s pumpkin patch, where children can pick out their own pumpkin to take home for free. Refreshments from Fairfield County agriculture will be available free of charge as well.… Continue reading