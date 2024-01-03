“Hook & Bullet” sports a boon to Ohio’s economy

By Dan Armitage, Buckeye Sportsman

A recently released report from the Wildlife Management Institute, Responsive Management, and Southwick Associates showed that wildlife-based recreation contributed nearly $12.5 billion to Ohio’s economy in 2022, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). The study was conducted for the Division of Wildlife and surveyed Ohio residents to gauge their participation in outdoor recreation and the economic impact of those activities. The survey primarily focused on Ohioans’ involvement in hunting, fishing, target shooting, and wildlife viewing. Ohio residents ages 18 and older, including licensed hunters and anglers, completed telephone and email surveys.

Collectively, the four study activities provided nearly 80,000 jobs in Ohio and $4 billion in income, plus $1.1 billion in local and state taxes, as well as more than $600 million in federal taxes. The activities contributed a total of $6.7 billion to Ohio’s GDP in 2022. Of the $12.5 billion of economic activity created through these activities, residents contributed $12 billion.… Continue reading