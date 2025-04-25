House budget cuts threaten progress of farmer-led H2Ohio efforts

By Brianna Smith

The Ohio House of Representatives has approved a new state budget that significantly reduces funding for H2Ohio, the water quality initiative supported by thousands of Ohio farmers.

Passed on April 9, House Bill 96 slashes H2Ohio funding for the Ohio Department of Agriculture from Governor Mike DeWine’s proposed $60.6 million per year to just $33.7 million for both fiscal years 2026 and 2027. The Ohio EPA and Ohio Department of Natural Resources also saw H2Ohio cuts in the House version of the budget.

H2Ohio is a collaboration of state agencies partnering with local communities, conservation, agriculture, and academic experts to address complex water quality needs in Ohio’s waterways. Since 2019, more than 3,200 farmers have voluntarily enrolled nearly 2.2 million acres of cropland in the program — marking the highest level of participation in its five-year history.

“Agriculture is diligent and dedicated to preserving soil health and improving water quality,” said Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge.… Continue reading