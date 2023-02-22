How do grain cancelations work?

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Export sales have been very good for beans up to this point in the marketing year, but there are still a high percentage of beans left that have not shipped out of the country yet. As March approaches this might become a concern because Brazil’s beans are valued 80 cents less for shipment a month from now. This may lead to cancelations soon, which could mean a bigger carryout and price pull back.

What are cancelations?

The term “cancelation” in grain trading does not mean foreign buyers can just walk away from contracts without penalties. It instead means there are offsetting trades between two parties that effectively cancels the original contract. This often involves a money exchange between two parties as the original sales need to be shifted to other buyers.

How do cancelations work?

To answer this, it helps to first understand how grain trading works after farmers sell and deliver their grain.… Continue reading