How does soil test P relate to water quality?

By Greg LaBarge, CCA, Ohio State University Extension

Phosphorus (P) is an essential nutrient in crop production. P in the water is also essential for aquatic plant growth, but too much P in water can result in excess aquatic plant growth leading to the eutrophication of streams and lakes. Eutrophication is the depletion of dissolved oxygen in water bodies. In Lake Erie, excessive plant growth produces harmful algae blooms and associated toxins. Both eutrophication and harmful algae blooms are important reasons Ohio is working toward lower P in water regardless of P source. From an agricultural perspective, we continue to reduce our P nutrient use but also need to be aware of P in the soil and how it impacts water quality.

Soil testing is the standard way to evaluate our need to apply fertilizer and is widely adopted. For example, a 2021 survey by the Ohio Agriculture Conservation Initiative of Lower Maumee found that 83% of fields had been soil tested in the past three years.