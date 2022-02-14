How two ag practices transformed the Brazilian Cerrado

By Guil Signorini, Department of Horticulture and Crop Science, The Ohio State University

A fascinating trait of modern human society is its resilience and ability to adapt to challenges. Two recent South American updates touched on this topic when talking about the latest occurrences in the Brazilian agricultural sector. The first update mentioned innovative financial tools to ease the steep operational costs of growing grain crops in Brazil. A second update defined the 1995 energy sector reform as an essential policy change to incentivize renewable electricity generation.

Guil Signorini

In this vein, grain crops grown in Brazil offer additional insights. Natural challenges caused by the tropical weather and poor soils were the engine and fuel behind remarkable maneuvers to address production limitations. Back in the 70s, when the expansion of agriculture reached the Cerrado region of Brazil, the soils could be described as follows: sandy or light-textured, naturally poor in nutrients, highly acid (pH between 3.8 and 5.2), little organic matter (between 3% and 5%), high Aluminum saturation (greater than 45%), and little water holding capacity (less than 3 inches in soils with 23-inch effective depth).… Continue reading