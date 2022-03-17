HPAI concerns are increasing for Ohio poultry

High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in poultry flocks in Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia, New York, Maine, Michigan, Delaware, Maryland, Missouri, Connecticut and Iowa. HPAI spreads quickly and can be fatal to flocks and devastating to poultry owners.

HPAI has also been found in wild birds in Ohio. Wild birds can be infected with HPAI and show no signs of illness, though the birds positive for HPAI in Ohio had died. They can carry the disease to new areas when migrating, potentially exposing domestic poultry to the virus. APHIS anticipates additional avian influenza detections will occur in additional states as wild bird surveillance continues into the spring.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture is urging poultry owners to intensify biosecurity and best management practices:

• Prevent Contact with wild birds and waterfowl. Keep birds indoors when possible. Add wildlife management practices around your farm. hpaifactsheet_wildlife-biosecurity.pdf (usda.gov)

• Keep visitors to a minimum.