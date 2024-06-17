HPAI webinar for backyard poultry

Penn State Extension’s poultry team will host a webinar to provide updates and biosecurity strategies related to highly pathogenic avian influenza — or HPAI — for owners of small poultry flocks.

“HPAI Updates and Biosecurity Strategies for Small Flock Poultry” is slated for 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 19.

Designed for small-flock owners and 4-H families who raise poultry, this webinar is aimed at helping participants safeguard their flocks against HPAI. Attendees will learn what avian influenza is, the latest on the current outbreak, clinical signs of the disease, steps to take if they have sick or dying birds, and practical biosecurity strategies.

Penn State Extension offers this event free of charge, but registration by 6 p.m. June 19 is required to access the webinar link. Registrants also will receive access to the webinar recording.

More information is available on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/hpai-updates-and-biosecurity-strategies-for-small-flock-poultry.