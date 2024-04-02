Human HPAI case reported after contact with Texas dairy cattle

A person in the United States has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) A(H5N1) virus, as reported by Texas and confirmed by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This person had exposure to dairy cattle in Texas presumed to be infected with HPAI A(H5N1) viruses.

The patient reported eye redness (consistent with conjunctivitis), as their only symptom, and is recovering. The patient was told to isolate and is being treated with an antiviral drug for flu. This infection does not change the H5N1 bird flu human health risk assessment for the U.S. general public, which CDC considers to be low. However, people with close or prolonged, unprotected exposures to infected birds or other animals (including livestock), or to environments contaminated by infected birds or other animals, are at greater risk of infection. CDC has interim recommendations for prevention, monitoring, and public health investigations of HPAI A(H5N1) viruses.

CDC is working with state health departments to continue to monitor workers who may have been in contact with infected or potentially infected birds/animals and test those people who develop symptoms.