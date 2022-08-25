Hummel named Outstanding Young Farmer

John Hummel of Canal Winchester is the winner of Ohio Farm Bureau’s Outstanding Young Farmer Award for 2022. The contest is designed to help young farmers strengthen their business skills, develop marketing opportunities and receive recognition for their accomplishments. Contestants are judged on the growth of their farm businesses and involvement in Farm Bureau and their community.

Hummel is the fifth generation to carry on the farming tradition in his family. He, along with his wife and two sons, reside and farm in central Ohio. He is a graduate of Ohio University where he studied business while working full-time on the family farm. Today, Hummel farms alongside his great uncle and uncle raising corn and soybeans. Together, they have doubled the size and capacity of their operation in the last 15 years.

"My senior year of high school, the farm added close to 1,000 acres, and I made the choice to stay on the farm and commute to a satellite branch campus for college so that I could be on the farm to help every day," Hummel said in his application.