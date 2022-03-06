Hunting proposals presented to Ohio Wildlife Council

By Dan Armitage, host of Buckeye Sportsman, Ohio’s longest running outdoor radio show

The Ohio Wildlife Council has received proposals for the 2022-23 white-tailed deer hunting season. If approved, deer hunting bag limits will increase in 18 counties in September 2022.

The 2022-23 deer hunting dates are similar to last season. As in years past, only one antlered deer may be harvested, regardless of where or how it is taken, and a hunter cannot exceed a county bag limit. The proposed deer hunting season dates for 2022-23 include:

• Deer archery: Sept. 24, 2022-Feb. 5, 2023.

• Youth deer gun: Nov. 19-20, 2022.

• Deer gun: Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2022; Dec. 17-18, 2022.

• Deer muzzleloader: Jan. 7-10, 2023.

• Hunting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.

Deer bag limit increases are designed to slow herd growth and provide additional hunting opportunities. Deer bag limits were proposed to be increased in 18 counties.… Continue reading