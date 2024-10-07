Hurricane remnants slow harvest, boosts pastures

Rains from the remnants of Hurricane Helene saturated soils and slowed harvest in some areas but provided a much-needed boost to pastures, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 46 percent short to very short for week ending on October 6. The average temperature last week was 64.4 degrees, 6.7 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.38 inches of precipitation last week, 0.34 inches below average. There were 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 6.

There were reports of pre-harvest soybean sprout, especially in areas hardest hit by dry weather this summer. Eighty-four percent of corn was in or past the mature stage and 22 percent was harvested for grain. Corn for silage was 93 percent harvested. Ninety-three percent of soybeans were dropping leaves and 35 percent were harvested. Corn and soybean conditions were 44 percent good to excellent.