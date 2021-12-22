Hydrothermal carbonization – Upgrading organic waste to char

By Ashish Manandhar (Research Scientist), Ajay Shah (Associate Professor)

What is hydrothermal carbonization?

Hydrothermal carbonization (HTC) is a thermochemical conversion process for upgrading organic waste to hydrochar, which can be used as a solid fuel, absorbent or soil amendment. The process takes place in a closed reactor at temperatures between 350 and 480 degrees F and residence times between 0.5 and 8 hours. The advantage of the HTC process is it treats wet waste without pre-drying, and thus, can be used for a wide variety of feedstocks that have limited uses, such as industrial and animal waste, agricultural residues, and aquatic biomass. The high HTC temperatures and pressures play a vital role in lowering the hydrogen to carbon (H/C) and oxygen to carbon (O/C) ratios in biomass to produce the carbon-rich hydrochar, the primary product of HTC. In addition to hydrochar, gases (primarily CO2) and process liquid are also produced. … Continue reading