Impacts from weather cycles

By James Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services

Weather is always hard to predict. The weatherman can be right less than 50% of the time, and still keep their job! However, with the weather, it is somewhat cyclical. Solar flares, sunspots, and the La Niña/El Niño phenomenon are a little more predictable and may give an indication of future weather patterns. Several cycles are coming together that farmers need to watch.

The 1930s was a turbulent decade for the U.S., leading to drought and a Depression in the economy. The 1930s was a 10-year drought, made worse scientist think by excess tillage of the prairies. Is it possible that we could repeat history with another long-term drought? Maybe? However, understanding some regular weather cycles that tend repeat themselves may allow farmers to be a little more prepared for what may or may not happen.

Let’s start with solar flares and sunspot activity. About every 11 years, the sun has a pattern of high sunspot activity followed by lower sunspot activity.… Continue reading