Impacts of a rail strike

By Dale Minyo and Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA and Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

As of press time, the probability of a Canadian Rail Strike is extremely likely. The union representing Canadian railroad workers (The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference) threatened a strike starting as early as Monday, August 26th, after initially agreeing to the federal government’s demands to end a work stoppage with the country’s two largest freight railroads.

“A rail strike in Canada would have significant impacts on U.S. farmers,” said Mike Steenhoek, Executive Director of the Soy Transportation Coalition. “We’ve already seen for a number of days, the railroads suspend certain types of service because the railroad is not going to dispatch a train that may have to deliver some freight 3-4 days journey away, make that delivery and then have to get back for a safe location for that locomotive and that train concept to be parked.… Continue reading