Implement the month-end close for your business

By Brian Ravencraft

Financial practices that business owners and farmers implement and then do repeatedly over time tend to be beneficial. One of those practices is known as “closing the books” or the “month-end closing” process. I am not just speaking in accountant slang; these are actual exercises that can set any business up for success and can save the owner many headaches when the end of the year arrives.

The month-end closing process is something you can set up with your accountant. This will be conducted at the end of every month and will allow you and the accountant to really take a deep dive into the finances of the business. This will be the time to reconcile any mistakes and to plan for upcoming expenses. Doing this simple exercise will also allow you to prevent lost revenue, plan for tax obligations and more.

The month-end process can look different for different businesses, but it typically includes actions such as: reviewing the balance sheet and financial statements, reviewing accounts payable and accounts receivable, examining journal entries in accounting software, evaluating income and expenses, reconciling accounts, and reviewing fixed assets.… Continue reading