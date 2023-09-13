Impressive silage harvest at MVP Dairy Luke VanTilburg, Mercer County

In this non-traditional Cab Cam, Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood steps outside the cab with Luke VanTilburg of MVP Dairy in Mercer County to discuss the impressive silage harvest currently in progress and the logistics behind its success. The undertaking to build up 18 months of silage stocks for the 4,500-cow farm means a team of about 30 individuals are hard at work from the field to the bunk and everywhere in between. The two discuss the logistics behind the feat, this year’s silage quality, leaf diseases, and much more.

The 2023 Cab Cam series is sponsored by Precision Agri Services Inc. More at www.precisionagriservices.com.

