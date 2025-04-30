Improved nutrition decreases pests

By James Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services

New research from The University of Florida shows that healthy plants with high levels of nutrients resist plant pests. As farmers prepare for spring planting, applying fertilizer enhances plant growth, yield and reduces pests.

Arnold Schumann, Ph.D., Professor in the Soil, Water, and Ecosystem Sciences department at UF, outlines the benefits that certain nutrients give plants to fight various fungi, bacteria, and viral diseases.

In general, nutrient and pathogen relationships are quite complex. Pathogens (disease organisms) alter the plant’s ability to take up nutrients, how they transport them, how they are used, etc. Often, pathogens damage the roots, stems, and leaves so that the plant cannot produce a crop. Sometimes, pathogens tie up nutrients or damage the vascular system for moving nutrients in the plant. Secondary infections often occur, and sick plants attract insects that also damage the plant. Keeping plants healthy includes creating nutrient-rich food, which also benefits livestock and human health.… Continue reading