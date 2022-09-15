Improving high clay soils

By James Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services, Adapted from Dale Strickland article, Green Cover Seeds.

Working with clay soils can be difficult when trying to grow crops. Sticky when wet and rock hard when dry, a high clay soil can drive you crazy! However, clay soils have many great qualities. Compared to sand and silt, clay has higher water holding capacity and greater cation exchange capacity (CEC). CEC means the clay has a negative charge and can hold many positively charged soil nutrients. Water and soil nutrients are needed for plants to optimize yield. Yet, clay has several problems.

First, even though a soil has plenty of water, plant roots have to access that water. Roots need oxygen to grow and tight clay soils that are saturated have limited oxygen for roots to grow. The tight pore spaces in clay soils limits root growth and does not allow atmospheric oxygen from getting into the soil. … Continue reading